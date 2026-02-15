Karolina Muchova beats Mboko to win Qatar Open

DOHA: Young star Victoria Mboko was beaten 6-4 7-5 by Karolina Muchova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. The victory is a first ever WTA 1000 title and her first since 2019, ending a seven-year drought for the 14th seed and former French Open finalist. Czech Muchova came through with the victory in one hour and 34 minutes in Doha as she picked up the second title of her career.

On the way to the final, Mboko stunned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals and she blasted past Latvian Ostapenko in 74 minutes to reach her second WTA 1000 final, following on from her dream run to the National Bank Open title in Montreal last August.

Meanwhile, Muchova had defeated Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the other semi-final. Agencies

Also Read: Assam's Jameer Hussain Shines with Double Medal Win at National Weightlifting