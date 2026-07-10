Ben Curran’s Unbeaten Century Seals Zimbabwe’s ODI Series Victory Against Bangladesh

HARARE: Ben Curran struck a century as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 13 runs in Harare on Thursday to take a winning 2-0 lead in a three-match one-day international series.

An unbeaten 111 by opener Curran propelled the home side to 247 for six and the tourist was all out for 234 off the first ball of the penultimate over.

Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 25 runs on Monday and the sides meet again on Saturday in a dead rubber. The teams then move to Bulawayo for a three-match Twenty20 series from July 15.

Curran, a brother of England internationals Sam and Tom, became the seventh Zimbabwean to bat through an entire 300-ball ODI innings.

His stay at the crease could have been much shorter if Towhid Hridoy had not fumbled an attempted catch at short cover with the Zimbabwean having made just four runs.

With Zimbabwe 66 for four, Curran and unbeaten lower-order batter Brad Evans (58) put on 99 runs in a seventh-wicket partnershp that ultimately proved decisive.

Curran has never struck a six in an ODI and that record remained. He did hit nine fours off 135 balls in an innings that became progressively bolder. Evans hit five sixes and two fours.

Bangladesh lost two wickets for 38 runs before opener Tanzid Hasan (57) and middle-order Hridoy (60) combined for an 84-run third-wicket stand, lifting the visitor to 122-3.

Needing 14 runs from its final two overs for victory with one wicket standing, Bangladeshi hopes were dashed when captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27) was caught by Evans near deep square leg. Agencies

Also Read: Sri Lanka Seal Youth ODI Series with Thrilling One-Wicket Win Over India