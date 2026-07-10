Sri Lanka Seal Youth ODI Series with Thrilling One-Wicket Win Over India

HAMBANTOTA: VK Vineeth’s superb 131 went in vain as Sri Lanka recovered from early jolts to notch up a thrilling one-wicket win off the last ball in the third and final Youth ODI and clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Thursday.

India had won the first match by four wickets before the home side registered an eight-wicket victory in the second game. The two teams will next play in the first Youth Test in Galle from July 13-16.

Invited to bat, India posted 290 for 8, riding on one-down Vineeth’s magnificent knock of 131 off 136 balls and Lakshya Raichandani’s 61 off 63 balls. The duo stitched 108 runs for the third wicket from 19.3 overs to take the team near the 300-run mark.

Vineeth smashed 13 fours and three sixes during his herculean knock, while Raichandani struck seven boundaries.

For Sri Lanka, Sethmika Seneviratne returned with fine figures of 4/41 from 10 overs, while Gimhan Mendis took two Indian wickets.

Chasing a big total, Sri Lanka was reduced to 52 for 3 in the 12th over but one-down Senuja Wekunagoda held one end together until around the halfway mark with a fine 67 off 59 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six.

After Wekunagoda fell to Shavin Vinodh (3/41) in the 27th over, it was Chamika Heenatigala (84 not out off 68 balls) who took Sri Lanka past the 291-run target.

Sri Lanka needed 11 runs off the final over with just one wicket in hand. But Heenatigala struck Mohit Ulva (2/66) for a four in the second ball and a six in the penultimate delivery. He then struck the winning run -- a single -- off the last ball to take Sri Lanka to a nerve-wrecking win.

For India, off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/42. Agencies

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