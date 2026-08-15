Ben Shelton Dominates Brandon Nakashima to Defend Canadian Open Crown

MONTREAL: Ben Shelton won the Canadian Open for a second straight year with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over fellow American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday, claiming his second Masters 1000 crown and picking up a seventh career title.

The all-American final was the first at Masters 1000 level since Andy Roddick beat Mardy Fish in Cincinnati in 2003 and offered an encouraging sign for U.S. men’s tennis ahead of the U.S. Open, where the country has not had a men’s singles champion since Roddick’s triumph that same year.

Shelton arrived in Canada after a frustrating stretch of results, having suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon, a second-round defeat at Roland Garros and managed just one win across his first four Masters 1000 events of the season.

However, he has rediscovered his best form on the Canadian hard courts.

“To play the way that I’ve played this week, to go through this draw without dropping a set, I think it speaks a lot to the work that I’ve been putting in, but it speaks a lot to my mental toughness,” Shelton said.

“It hasn’t been the best for me, easiest or most straightforward year for me, to put together a performance like this and playing at the top of my game, I have no words.”

Shelton became the first Canadian Open champion since Novak Djokovic in 2016 to win the tournament without dropping a set, while also becoming the first player since Rafa Nadal in 2019 to successfully defend the title. Agencies

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