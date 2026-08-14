Local Sports

Denish powers Barpeta Braves to 4-wicket win in Assam Premier League

Charaideo Sunrisers beat Jorhat Stallions by seven wickets as skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar hit an unbeaten 56 and Reshabh Dipak starred with ball and bat.
Denish powers Barpeta Braves to 4-wicket win in Assam Premier League
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Captain Denish Das led from the front with a half-century as Barpeta Braves chased down Guwahati Royals’ 137-run target to register a four-wicket victory in the second match of the day.  The win lifted Barpeta Braves to third place in the points table with eight points from seven games. Put into bat, Guwahati Royals were given a steady start by Sanjay Kumar Singh and captain Rishav Das after Rohit Sen was dismissed early. Rishav made a composed 39 off 35 balls, while Nibir Deka contributed 33 off 34 deliveries that took Royals to 136/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Barpeta Braves made a positive start through Saurav Mousum Dihingia, who struck 23 off 18 balls. Pranjal Paul played a patient knock of 24 off 35 deliveries before Denish took charge of the chase. He produced a captain’s innings, hitting 52 off 41 balls. Barpeta Braves reached the target with two balls to spare.

Man of the Match:

Reshab Dipak

(4 wickets for 18 runs

in 4 overs

and

Unbeaten 34 runs off

11 balls with

1 four and 4 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player                                 MAT   RUNS HS     AVG      SR         50s

1. Bishal Saha                      6     279     81     55.80   122.91     3

2.  Rohit Sen          7     247     96     35.29   192.97     2

3. Sumit Ghadigaonkar7    235   107    39.17   139.88 1  1

4. Swarupam Purkayastha7    221     99     55.25    136.42     2

5.  Pradyun Saikia    7     211     68    35.17    146.53     2

6. Sibsankar Roy     6    191    45     38.20   123.23    -

7.  Nihar Deka          6     188     72    31.33     116.77     1

8.  Nibir Deka           7     179     47     44.75    121.77     -

9.   Sumit Kashyap   6     178     66    44.50    128.06      1

10. Rishav Das         7     173     60     28.83   117.69      1

Man of the Match:

Denis Das

(52 runs off

41 balls with

5 fours)

Points Table

Position Team                 M  W  L  N/R  Pts   NRR

1       Dibrugarh Warriors           6   5   1   0    10    +0.998

2       Guwahati Royals               7   5   2   0    10    +0.867

3       Barpeta Braves   7   4   3   0    8      +0.656

4       Barak Legends    6   4   2   0    8      -0.164

5       Charaideo Sunrisers  7   3   4  0    6      0.000

6       Jorhat Stallions  7   2   4   1    5      -0.54

7       Nagaon Rangers 6   1   4   1    3      -0.609

8       Tezpur Titans      6   1   5   0    2      -1.625

 

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                   MAT    OVR  WK BBI     AVG      ECN

1. Shubham Gupta   7       28    15    4/17   10.13   5.43

2. Deepak Gohain     7      28    15    3/11   10.80   5.79

3. Doikho Das          6       20    13    4/33   12.00   7.80

4. Mohit Thakur        6        20    11    3/12   11.00  6.05   

5. Dibakar Johri       7        21.5 11    3/13   16.18  8.15   

6.Ayushman Malakar6      22    10    3/38   14.40  7.91

7. Mrinmoy Dutta     7       25.5 10    3/27   20.70  8.01

8. Rajesh Prasad      6      22     9     3/14   12.78  5.23

9.  Bastab Roy         7       22.4  9     3/29   16.78  6.66

10.Roshan Alam      6       23.5  8     3/16   14.88  4.99

n Six-Hitting Giants:

Player                                             MAT        RUNS      BF           6s

1. Rohit Sen                     7             247          128          18

2. Swarupam Purkayastha 7            221          162          11

3. Bishal Saha                  6             279          227          11

4. Saurav Dihingia            7             158          142          11

5. Sumit Kashyap             6             178          139          10

6. Sumit Ghadigaonkar     7             235          168          10

7. Wasim Haque                              6             132          94            9

8. Sibsankar Roy              6             191          155          9

9. Saahil Jain                   5             131          86            7

10. Erik Roy                     7             165          110          7    

Also Read: Sumit, Dipak power Charaideo Sunrisers to dominant 7-wicket win over Jorhat Stallions in Assam Premier League

Barpeta Braves
Captain Denish Das
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