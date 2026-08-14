Denish powers Barpeta Braves to 4-wicket win in Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Captain Denish Das led from the front with a half-century as Barpeta Braves chased down Guwahati Royals’ 137-run target to register a four-wicket victory in the second match of the day. The win lifted Barpeta Braves to third place in the points table with eight points from seven games. Put into bat, Guwahati Royals were given a steady start by Sanjay Kumar Singh and captain Rishav Das after Rohit Sen was dismissed early. Rishav made a composed 39 off 35 balls, while Nibir Deka contributed 33 off 34 deliveries that took Royals to 136/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, Barpeta Braves made a positive start through Saurav Mousum Dihingia, who struck 23 off 18 balls. Pranjal Paul played a patient knock of 24 off 35 deliveries before Denish took charge of the chase. He produced a captain’s innings, hitting 52 off 41 balls. Barpeta Braves reached the target with two balls to spare.

Man of the Match:

Reshab Dipak

(4 wickets for 18 runs

in 4 overs

and

Unbeaten 34 runs off

11 balls with

1 four and 4 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 6 279 81 55.80 122.91 3

2. Rohit Sen 7 247 96 35.29 192.97 2

3. Sumit Ghadigaonkar7 235 107 39.17 139.88 1 1

4. Swarupam Purkayastha7 221 99 55.25 136.42 2

5. Pradyun Saikia 7 211 68 35.17 146.53 2

6. Sibsankar Roy 6 191 45 38.20 123.23 -

7. Nihar Deka 6 188 72 31.33 116.77 1

8. Nibir Deka 7 179 47 44.75 121.77 -

9. Sumit Kashyap 6 178 66 44.50 128.06 1

10. Rishav Das 7 173 60 28.83 117.69 1

Man of the Match:

Denis Das

(52 runs off

41 balls with

5 fours)

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Dibrugarh Warriors 6 5 1 0 10 +0.998

2 Guwahati Royals 7 5 2 0 10 +0.867

3 Barpeta Braves 7 4 3 0 8 +0.656

4 Barak Legends 6 4 2 0 8 -0.164

5 Charaideo Sunrisers 7 3 4 0 6 0.000

6 Jorhat Stallions 7 2 4 1 5 -0.54

7 Nagaon Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 -0.609

8 Tezpur Titans 6 1 5 0 2 -1.625

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Gupta 7 28 15 4/17 10.13 5.43

2. Deepak Gohain 7 28 15 3/11 10.80 5.79

3. Doikho Das 6 20 13 4/33 12.00 7.80

4. Mohit Thakur 6 20 11 3/12 11.00 6.05

5. Dibakar Johri 7 21.5 11 3/13 16.18 8.15

6.Ayushman Malakar6 22 10 3/38 14.40 7.91

7. Mrinmoy Dutta 7 25.5 10 3/27 20.70 8.01

8. Rajesh Prasad 6 22 9 3/14 12.78 5.23

9. Bastab Roy 7 22.4 9 3/29 16.78 6.66

10.Roshan Alam 6 23.5 8 3/16 14.88 4.99

n Six-Hitting Giants:

Player MAT RUNS BF 6s

1. Rohit Sen 7 247 128 18

2. Swarupam Purkayastha 7 221 162 11

3. Bishal Saha 6 279 227 11

4. Saurav Dihingia 7 158 142 11

5. Sumit Kashyap 6 178 139 10

6. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 7 235 168 10

7. Wasim Haque 6 132 94 9

8. Sibsankar Roy 6 191 155 9

9. Saahil Jain 5 131 86 7

10. Erik Roy 7 165 110 7

Also Read: Sumit, Dipak power Charaideo Sunrisers to dominant 7-wicket win over Jorhat Stallions in Assam Premier League