Ben Shelton Ends Fritz’s Perfect Grass Final Record with Stuttgart Open Triumph

Stuttgart: American top seed Ben Shelton beat countryman and defending champion Taylor Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open ATP title on Sunday. Grass court specialist Fritz had never previously lost a final on the surface. Shelton broke the second seed once in the opening set and once in the third to claim victory in one hour and 48 minutes. The 23-year-old, who played almost five hours of tennis on Saturday, looked on the ropes at times but fought off nine of 11 Fritz break points.

The title was world number five Shelton’s third this season after February’s Dallas Open, where he also beat Fritz, and the Munich Open in April. Agencies

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