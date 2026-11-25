New Delhi: Former England captain Ben Stokes has registered for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, two years after opting out of the 2025 mega auction, with the allrounder listing himself in the highest base-price bracket of INR 2 crore. According to the auction list accessed by Cricinfo, Stokes is among 30 players who have set their base price at INR 2 crore. The 2027 auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. Stokes was one of the prominent names to skip the 2025 mega auction, having chosen to extend his England career. A rule introduced ahead of that auction meant players who'd played in the IPL previously but chose not to register for the mega auction weren't allowed to feature in the next mini auction. The next mini auction was in 2027.

The 34-year-old, who called time on his career during the 2026 summer, hasn't appeared in a T20 for the last time during the 2024 edition of The Hundred, in which he damaged a hamstring. He was scheduled to appear for MI Cape Town in the first half of the 2025 SA20 but was sidelined with a further hamstring injury that he picked up during a series against New Zealand. IANS

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