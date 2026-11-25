Brentford: Brentford produced a dominant display to secure a convincing Premier League victory over Everton, with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring twice before Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho added to the tally, completing a memorable night for the hosts.

The result lifted Brentford to sixth in the league standings, while Everton missed the opportunity to record a third consecutive league victory and move into fifth place.

The contest quickly turned into a frustrating outing for David Moyes’ men, who struggled to contain Brentford’s attacking threat and found themselves two goals behind within the opening 25 minutes.

Lewis-Potter broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after being found inside the penalty area by Jaidon Anthony. The Brentford defender unleashed an effort towards goal that took a deflection, leaving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with little chance of saving it.

The hosts doubled their advantage almost immediately, with Lewis-Potter once again finding the net. Although his first attempt was blocked, he reacted quickly to get another shot away, which ricocheted off Thierno Barry before finding its way past Pickford.

The defeat was particularly disappointing for Everton, who had arrived with ambitions to extend their winning run and climb further up the table. For Brentford, however, the comprehensive victory provided a significant boost as they climbed into sixth place. IANS

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