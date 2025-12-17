Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas quits, CM accepts resignation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted the resignation of state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, who took moral responsibility for the lapses in management in the event featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

In his handwritten resignation letter in Bengali, Biswas claimed that since the Chief Minister had formed a probe committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, he is resigning as state Sports Minister for the sake of impartiality of the investigation to be carried out by it.

“I hope you will approve my request in the matter,” read the resignation letter from Biswas, who is also the state Power Minister.

For the time being, the Chief Minister herself will handle the affairs of the Sports Department. “The Chief Minister has decided to directly control the affairs of the state Sports Department till the time the probe by a committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court is completed,” a senior member of the state cabinet said.

Meanwhile, Biswas will continue to be in the cabinet as Power Minister. (IANS)

