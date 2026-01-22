Bengaluru FC Appoints Renedy Singh as New Head Coach for Upcoming ISL

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have turned to a familiar face as they announced Renedy Singh as their head coach on Wednesday ahead of a new Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Following the departure of Gerard Zaragoza from the club on November 14 of last year and with the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) on February 14 this year, the Bengaluru FC outfit will continue to rely on the existing culture and dressing room atmosphere by promoting Renedy Singh to head coach.

Renedy's familiarity with the Indian Super League (ISL) and his time coaching the East Bengals as interim head coach during the 2021-22 season and the 2023-24 season at Bengaluru FC will be beneficial as he leads the team in the upcoming ISL campaign.

While both interim head coach tenures were short-lived, they provided an excellent opportunity for Renedy to develop professionally on the highest level of Indian football by demonstrating his ability to communicate with players facing pressure situations.

In addition to serving as an interim head coach, Renedy Singh has extensive experience as a full-time head coach from his time at I-League club NEROCA FC, where he successfully guided the team on a budget and emphasised the importance of organisation.

As a former midfielder for the Indian National team, Renedy is well-equipped to take the reins at Bengaluru FC during this challenging ISL season.

Earlier, sports minister Mandaviya emphasised that all the 14 clubs have agreed to play in the ISL this year, and all the details will be provided further on, including many of the tournament details, such as how it will be played, on what platforms, as well as where the matches will be held. Following that, teams will have to get their rosters back together and begin preparing for the upcoming season once the aforementioned items are determined. (IANS)

