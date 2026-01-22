Tamil Nadu Edges Assam 1-0 in Santosh Trophy Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two-time finalists Tamil Nadu started their Santosh Trophy Final Round with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over hosts Assam in Group A at the Silapathar Football Stadium on Wednesday. Devadath S proved to be the difference between the two sides, scoring the only goal of the match as early as the third minute to give Tamil Nadu a winning start to their campaign.

Tamil Nadu asserted themselves from the opening whistle and caught the hosts cold with a moment of quality. A long ball was chipped over the Assam backline towards Devadath, who brought it under control with excellent composure before curling a right-footed effort into the top-right corner of the net as Assam goalkeeper Satyajit Bordoloi could only watch.

The early setback forced Assam onto the back foot, but the hosts struggled to mount a meaningful response. Tamil Nadu remained organised and confident in possession, limiting Assam’s attacking forays and controlling the tempo of the contest.

Tamil Nadu were presented with a golden opportunity to double their lead in first-half stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty. Right-back R Karthikeyan made a surging run down the flank before being brought down by Rituraj Mohan inside the box. However, M Umasankar failed to convert from the spot, striking the woodwork despite choosing the correct direction.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Tamil Nadu defending resolutely and managing the game smartly. Assam pushed forward in search of an equaliser but were kept at bay by a disciplined Tamil Nadu backline, as the former runners-up held on to secure all three points and open their Santosh Trophy campaign on a positive note. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Assam Nandita Gorlosa graced the opening ceremony and they were also introduced to the players before the start of the game.

