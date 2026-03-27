Bengaluru FC Names Former Barcelona Coach Pep Munoz as New Head Coach

Bengaluru: Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 champions Bengaluru FC have appointed Spaniard Pep Munoz as their new head coach, with a contract running until the end of the 2026-27 season. Munoz will take charge of the first team as the club looks to continue competing at the highest level. Munoz has great experience of coaching. He has previously worked within FC Barcelona’s youth setup with Barca U19 and Barcelona B, and has also spent time in China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shandong Luneng, in addition to working with the China Football Team. IANS

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