Bengaluru Open 2026: Sumit Nagal bows out after epic battle

Bengaluru: Indian tennis stars had a mixed day at the 10th Bengaluru Open as Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne advanced to the Quarter-Finals with hard-fought three-set victories, while former champion Sumit Nagal exited after a gruelling battle against second seed Harold Mayot. Mayot saved seven match points before coming a gruelling three-set battle to defeat Sumit Nagal 7-6 (2), 6-1, 7-6(11) in a match defined by momentum swings and physical endurance. Mayot broke early in the opening set, but Nagal responded with trademark resolve, clawing back the break two games later to force a tie-break. It was there that Mayot raised his level, using sustained pressure to take the opener. The India No. 1 shifted tactics in the second set, frequently approaching the net to disrupt rhythm, breaking Mayot early and racing through the set with authority. However he lost the third set after giving great fight. (ANI)

Also Read: Bengaluru Open Tennis: Sumit Nagal Faces Prajwal Dev in opening round