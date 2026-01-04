Bengaluru Open Tennis: Sumit Nagal Faces Prajwal Dev in opening round

Bengaluru: Sumit Nagal will open his Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 125 campaign against wild card and local lad S.D. Prajwal Dev.

At the draw ceremony that was conducted on Saturday, it also emerged that the 28-year-old World No. 277 could potentially meet second seed Harold Mayot of France (No. 163) in the round of 16.

Aryan Shah will start against Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev while Karan Singh – the third Indian to gain a direct entry – will take on Croat Borna Gojo, a Davis Cup winner in 2021.

Top seed and World No. 92 Pedro Martinez of Spain drew a qualifier, but Briton Dan Evans, a former top-25 player, has pulled out. Lloyd Harris, US Open quarterfinalist in 2021, will meet Czechia’s Jonas Forejtek. Agencies

