Bengaluru to host blockbuster two-week ATP Challenger swing in May

Bengaluru: Indian tennis is set for a major boost as the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) prepares to host two consecutive ATP Challenger 50 tournaments at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru from May 11 to 17 and May 18-24.

The two-week swing will position Bengaluru at the centre of men’s professional tennis in India, giving players back-to-back opportunities to compete for valuable ATP ranking points on home soil. Part of the ATP Challenger Tour and the bridge between the ITF circuit and the ATP Tour, these events play a key role in developing emerging talent.

The announcement follows the successful 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open 125 in January and India’s dramatic 3–2 Davis Cup victory over the Netherlands earlier this month.

With this two-week swing, KSLTA is reinforcing Bengaluru’s reputation as India’s premier international tennis hub and one of Asia’s most consistent international tennis destinations. IANS

