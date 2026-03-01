ISL 2025–26: NorthEast United FC face Mumbai City FC today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After an impressive showing against Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC will look to secure their first win of the ISL 2025-26 season when they take on Mumbai City FC in their third fixture on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Highlanders head into the clash on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to Bengaluru FC, a performance that underlined the fighting spirit instilled by head coach Juan Pedro Benali. Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after registering a 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their previous outing.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, Benali remained composed and focused solely on the task ahead. “The last game is in the past. Our focus is now on Mumbai City FC. They are a strong side, have won their first two matches, and will be playing in front of their home crowd. We need to be cautious, fully concentrated, and avoid mistakes,” he said.

Summer signing Lalrinzuala emerged as the hero against Bengaluru, scoring the equalizer after coming off the bench. However, Benali cautioned against placing excessive expectations on the young forward.

“Lalrinzuala performed very well in the I-League, finishing as top scorer in the last two seasons, but he is just beginning his journey in the ISL. If we call him the best striker in history after one goal, we are not helping him. We must allow him time to grow,” Benali remarked.

He added, “We need to build his confidence without making him feel the job is done. Those applauding him today might be disappointed if he doesnâ€™t score in the coming matches. We must remain humble, keep our feet on the ground, and continue working hard. I’m very happy for Lalrinzuala and the team, but let the boy grow. Don’t burden him with fame.”

The Highlanders boast an exciting attacking line-up featuring India international Jithin MS and India U-23 players Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh and Danny Laishram, alongside Lalbiakdika, offering pace and dynamism in the final third.

In midfield, Macarton Nickson, Mayakkannan and Spaniard Andy Rodriguez are expected to control the tempo and provide balance. Goalkeeper Gurmeet is likely to continue between the posts, shielded by captain Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Redeem Tlang, Bekey Oram, Buanthanglun Samte and Tondonba Singh in defence.

