Bernardo Silva Bids Emotional Farewell to Manchester City After Nine Trophy-Laden Years

Manchester: Captain Bernardo De Silva expressed gratitude towards the club and its fans as he gears up for his last outing for Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. The midfielder spent nine years with the club and is set to leave as a free agent after City’s last match in the Premier League against Aston Villa.

The Portuguese footballer said the greatest achievement during the Manchester City spell is not any of the trophies, but the connection with supporters and the sense of enjoyment provided on the pitch, describing the relationship with fans as the element that gives the career its deepest meaning.

“In the end, this is about entertainment and the main thing that football players should do is make the fans, the people that go to the stadium, feel well represented, feel that a part of them is inside the pitch and when you have that connection, when you feel it, when the fans feel that winning or losing, the players left it all on the pitch, When you create that bond between players and fans, you’re a step closer to winning,” Silva said in a video released by Man City.

The 31-year-old playmaker, who joined City in 2017, has made 451 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in what is widely regarded as the most successful period in the club’s history. During his tenure, Silva has lifted 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, as well as a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

“Nine years, it’s a very long time. I have so many good memories with this club. I’m very happy to be part of the Manchester City team. It’s been a really fantastic journey for me. I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be at a top club fighting for titles every year. I will always be very grateful to this club,” Silva added.

In addition to his trophy haul, the Portuguese player has contributed 76 goals and 77 assists, highlighting his consistent impact in midfield. He also recently moved into the top 10 of Manchester City’s all-time appearance makers, surpassing notable names such as David Silva, Paul Power, and Willie Donachie. IANS

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