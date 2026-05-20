Pep Guardiola Poised to Announce Manchester City Exit After Season Finale

New Delhi: Pep Guardiola is expected to announce his departure from Manchester City during the club’s final Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, said a report.

The report stated that even though Guardiola signed a contract extension until 2027 in November 2024, doubts about his long-term future at the club have lingered in recent months. If confirmed, the Spaniard’s exit would end one of the most successful managerial terms in English football history.

Guardiola joined City in February 2016 to take over from Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. His first season ended without a trophy, which was the only time he failed to win anything in his career. However, this quickly became an exception.

Under Guardiola, City entered a period of unmatched domestic success. In the 2017-18 season, they became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points, finishing with 106 goals in a record-breaking title-winning season. IANS

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