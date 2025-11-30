Best yet to come from Trent at Real Madrid, says Xabi Alonso

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Saturday he believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is only just starting to show what he can do following his summer move from Liverpool.

The England international missed several weeks of the season injured but completed both of Real Madrid’s last two matches.

Alexander-Arnold, 27, was rotated with veteran Dani Carvajal at the start of the season before his hamstring injury.

“I think we will see a better Trent,” Alonso told a news conference before Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Girona on Sunday.

“Without doubt it’s positive after the injury he could do 90 minutes against Elche, 90 against Olympiacos.

“We need him. It’s his first year and it’s normal to have this adaption (period).”

The defender left his boyhood club Liverpool after playing more than 300 times for the Premier League giant.

Alexander-Arnold struggled at times in the 2-2 draw against Elche but found a higher gear as Madrid beat Olympiacos 4-3 in Athens.

“He’s starting to feel (like) himself,” continued Alonso.

“He is demanding too, he plays at a top, top level. We have to be there for him, in this change that is so big for him, but it’s good news.”

Alonso also praised another England international, Jude Bellingham, after his recent good form.

“I have very good communication with Jude, a very good relationship,” said Alonso.

“He’s a top world-class star, but he has this desire to improve, to learn, to be more efficient with the big potential he’s got.

“I like these players with this curiosity and initiative to ask what we can do better.”

Madrid has drawn its last two league games and will look to build momentum again against Girona. Agencies

