Usman Khawaja criticises Perth pitch despite ICC’s ‘very good’ rating

Brisbane: Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who has retained his place for the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, came down heavily on the series opener pitch in Perth despite the ICC giving the surface a ‘very good’ rating.

In the opening Test that lasted for less than six sessions, 19 wickets fell on the first day, while the second day saw 17 dismissals as Australia scripted an eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Meanwhile, Khawaja, who was unable to open in either innings because of back spasms, voiced his disappointment with the pitch used for the Perth Test.

“Nineteen wickets on the first day and about 20 people got hit, that’s a great wicket - that seems real fair,” Khawaja said at an event for his Usman Khawaja Foundation, a charity which helps support children from diverse, rural and low socio-economic backgrounds.

“The same thing happened last year in the Indian Test, it’s just that day one wicket, the ball just does not react. Steve Smith’s by far the best cricketer I’ve ever played with and he’s missing the middle of his bat by a long way - he does not miss the middle of his bat. He’s getting hit in the elbow, he’s getting hit.”

“You can’t really predict up and down. Up and down is the hardest - sideways is a little bit easier but up and down, your hands can’t catch up. So day one wicket at (Perth) is a piece of s***, I’m happy to say that. It has been last year, it was this year. They do get better. Day two, day three, and then day four, they start to crack up.”

The conditions on offer for the day-night Test at the Gabba is still uncertain, but Khawaja remains confident he will be fit to return to the XI. However, Travis Head’s stunning 123 in his absence has intensified the debate over Australia’s selection direction. IANS

