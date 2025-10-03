BFI Cup 2025: Amit, Manju ease through to next round with dominant wins

Chennai: Asian and Commonwealth Games’ gold medallist Amit Phangal (Services) eased through to the next round of the Elite Men’s competition at the BFI Cup 2025 on Thursday, following a dominant 5:0 win over Punjab’s Sparsh Kumar in the event being conducted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Meanwhile, the Elite Women’s section was marked by strong wins for former World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani (Railways), as well as Youth World Champions Ankushita Boro (Assam) and Arundhati Choudary (Services), as action continued at the Vellore Institute of Technology. IANS

