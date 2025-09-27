Inaugural BFI Cup 2025 to kick off on Oct 7 in Chennai

New Delhi: Boxing Federation of India will conduct the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1 to 7 to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations. Competition will be held in 10 categories each for men and women, in line with the World Boxing weight categories. It will also provide the gold and silver medallists a pathway to making it to the Elite National Camp, making it one of the most prestigious domestic competition for all boxers. State units or boards which finished in the top-eight in the 8th Elite nationals can send one boxer to the BFI Cup in each category along with SAI NCOE and host Tamil Nadu. IANS

