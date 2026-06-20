Bhaichung backs Morocco’s attacking midfielder Diaz to play key role in Scotland clash

Mumbai: Former India captain and football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has shared his views ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash between Morocco and Scotland and opined that attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz could make the difference for Morocco.

Morocco, who finished fourth at Qatar 2022, went blow-for-blow in an entertaining draw with Brazil in their opener.

Speaking about the player to watch, Bhaichung highlighted Morocco’s attacking threat from the right side, backing Diaz to play a key role. “Morocco are very dangerous from the right-hand side, where Achraf Hakimi can combine well with Brahim Diaz. Ismael Saibari has also made an impact, but for me, Brahim Diaz is going to play a major role in this match,” he said on Zee5.

Reflecting on Morocco’s opening game against Brazil, Bhaichung felt the African side made the stronger statement, praising their quality, pace and midfield dominance. “I think Morocco definitely made a stronger statement. They were unlucky not to get three points. They were much better than Brazil and completely outplayed them. The way they dominated the midfield area against Brazil was something really impressive to watch,” he said.

Scotland ended the first matchday top of the Group C standings and victory against Morocco should confirm their spot in the Round of 32. That was their first FIFA World Cup game since 1998 and their first win at the tournament since 1990, as well as only their fifth ever at the Finals.

While acknowledging Scotland’s important victory over Haiti, Bhaichung highlighted the significance of the result in their qualification push. “For Scotland, getting three points against Haiti is a huge step forward because Haiti are considered the weakest side in the group. Those points could prove very important going ahead,” the former Indian captain added.

Analysing the tactical contest between the two teams, Bhaichung believes Scotland’s physical approach and Morocco’s possession-based style will create an intriguing battle. “Scotland will be well organised, look to keep things tight and can also be very direct. They will try to use their physicality, crosses and aerial ability. Morocco, on the other hand, plays a South American style of football with possession, quick passing and the ability to break through teams with their pace and tactical quality,” he explained. IANS

Also Read: Inter Milan extend manager Cristian Chivu’s contract until 2028