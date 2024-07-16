Bhavtegh Singh Gill shoots silver in International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup

New Delhi: Bhavtegh Singh Gill won silver in the men’s skeet event to give India its second medal of the competition, as curtains came down on the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy, on Monday.

The Indian youngster, a silver winner at the Junior Asian Championships last year, shot 52 in the six-man final, to finish behind gold-winning American Benjamin Keller, who shot 56 out of the 60 allotted clay targets. Bhavtegh’s effort added to the bronze won by Sabeera Haris in the junior women’s trap earlier, enabling India to finish third behind powerhouses USA and Italy in the medal standings, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday. Shooting his final two rounds of qualification to begin the day, Bhavtegh made the top six in fifth position with a score of 121. He then had a perfect round of 20 of his own to not only catch up with Keller, who missed three in this round but also assure himself of a medal as Sapp went down to the bronze position. The Indian then did well to hold on to silver, as Keller finished strongest to bag gold. Sanjana Sood with a 114 was the best Indian in the junior women’s skeet finishing 10th overall. Compatriots Vanshika Tiwari (112) was 13th while Zahra Deesawala (101) finished 36th overall. (IANS)

Also Read: Goalpara Sainik School to Host All Assam Open Air Pistol and Air Rifle Shooting Championship

Also Watch: