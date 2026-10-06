Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Captain Star-Studded Indian Squad at 2026 Hong Kong Sixes

Hong Kong: Team India will bring a star-studded IPL contingent for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with seven leading Indian cricketers set to take on the fast-paced six-a-side format from October 30 to November 1. Leading Team India will be seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside fellow IPL performers Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan.

The squad brings together a mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability and specialist bowling to one of cricket’s fastest and most entertaining formats. IANS

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