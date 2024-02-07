Big Bash League (BBL) club Hobart Hurricanes re-sign Nikhil Chaudhary until 2026

Hobart: Big Bash League (BBL) club Hobart Hurricanes have announced the re-signing of Nikhil Chaudhary until 2026 following his breakout debut season during BBL 13.

The talented big-hitting batter and leg-spin bowler debuted in the BBL for the Hurricanes against the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium, scoring an impressive 40 runs off 31 balls including six boundaries.

“I am super excited to be re-signing with the Hobart Hurricanes. I am so grateful for this opportunity to get back to Blundstone Arena and enjoy playing with you guys, being able to do my celebration and hitting more sixes!” said Chaudhary. IANS

