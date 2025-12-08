Sports

Bihar dominate in ASMITA Rugby League

Bihar dominated the ASMITA Rugby League East Zone, winning U15, U18, and Senior Women titles, highlighting the strength of their growing grassroots program.
Rugby
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI:  The East Zone edition of the ASMITA Rugby League concluded at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in the city on Sunday. Bihar showcased impressive depth and structure across age groups, emerging champions in all three categories - Sub Junior (U15), Junior (U18) and Senior Women. Bihar also secured the Junior national title earlier this year, underlining the growing strength of their grassroots programme.

The medal ceremony was graced by Nandita Garlosa, Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam. Also present in the closing ceremony were: Kausar Hilaly, Special Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare, Dr. Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor, Nagaon University, Chinmoy Phookan, Commissioner, GMC & MD, ASTC and Ramendra Narayan Kalita, President, Rugby Association of Assam.

Final Standings: Sub Junior (U15) Girls: 1st: Bihar, 2nd: West Bengal and 3rd (Joint): Assam and Jharkhand. Junior (U18) Girls: 1st: Bihar, 2nd: Jharkhand, 3rd: Assam. Senior Women: 1st: Bihar, 2nd: Assam and 3rd: Jharkhand.

Also Read: Sub-Junior East Ball Roll Ball Championship: Double crown for Assam

East Zone
ASMITA Rugby League

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com