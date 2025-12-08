Bihar dominate in ASMITA Rugby League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The East Zone edition of the ASMITA Rugby League concluded at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in the city on Sunday. Bihar showcased impressive depth and structure across age groups, emerging champions in all three categories - Sub Junior (U15), Junior (U18) and Senior Women. Bihar also secured the Junior national title earlier this year, underlining the growing strength of their grassroots programme.

The medal ceremony was graced by Nandita Garlosa, Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam. Also present in the closing ceremony were: Kausar Hilaly, Special Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare, Dr. Hitesh Deka, Vice Chancellor, Nagaon University, Chinmoy Phookan, Commissioner, GMC & MD, ASTC and Ramendra Narayan Kalita, President, Rugby Association of Assam.

Final Standings: Sub Junior (U15) Girls: 1st: Bihar, 2nd: West Bengal and 3rd (Joint): Assam and Jharkhand. Junior (U18) Girls: 1st: Bihar, 2nd: Jharkhand, 3rd: Assam. Senior Women: 1st: Bihar, 2nd: Assam and 3rd: Jharkhand.

Also Read: Sub-Junior East Ball Roll Ball Championship: Double crown for Assam