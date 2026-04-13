Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Italy, Britain, Ukraine, Spain, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan Advance; USA Knocked Out

NEW DELHI: Two-time defending champion Italy won Saturday’s decisive doubles rubber to sweep into the Billie Jean King Cup finals as the United States were dumped out by Belgium, with Ukraine, Spain, Britain, the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan all also advancing.

Olympic champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini sealed the winning point for Italy with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi on clay at Velletri, south of Rome.

Paolini and Elisabetta Cocciaretto had given the host a 2-0 overnight advantage.

Last year’s runner-up the USA—the record 18-time winner—was beaten 3-1 by Belgium.

The Americans dragged themselves back into the tie with Caty McNally and Nicole Melichar’s doubles win after losing both singles matches on Friday.

But Greetje Minnen surprised world number 16 Iva Jovic 7-5, 6-3 as Belgium booked a return to the finals, to be held in Shenzhen in September, for the first time since 2022.

In Melbourne, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage won the doubles rubber to power Britain past Australia.

Britain started the day with a commanding 2-0 lead after teenager Mika Stojsavljevic upset Talia Gibson and Dart beat Kimberly Birrell on day one.

It left Australia’s Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez facing a must-win clash in Melbourne, but they failed to rise to the occasion and were beaten 6-3, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic missed three match points in the fourth rubber of Switzerland’s tie with the Czech Republic before Marie Bouzkova gave the Czechs a thrilling 3-2 win by defeating Viktorija Golubic.

Bencic saw three chances to send Switzerland to the finals come and go in a deciding set tie-break before losing 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9) to Linda Noskova.

Bouzkova then sealed the seven-time winners’ overall victory by seeing off Golubic 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Twins Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok gave Ukraine an unassailable 3-0 lead after the doubles in the southern Polish city of Gliwice.

Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina won Friday’s singles. Overnight, Slovenia and Spain had been tied 1-1 on clay in Portoroz.

But Aliona Bolsova and Sara Sorribes Tormo teamed up to win the doubles. Kaitlin Quevedo then rallied past Veronika Erjavec 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to seal the winning point for Spain.

Kazakhstan won 3-1 against Canada after former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu lost her reverse singles tie 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) to Yulia Putintseva.

Andreescu had pulled Canada level 1-1 on Friday.

But Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva beat Andreescu and Cross 7-5, 6-1 in Saturday’s doubles. Agencies

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