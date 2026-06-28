Blue Sharks Make History as Cape Verde Books Round of 32 Clash with Argentina

Houston: Cape Verde created history by becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia secured second place in Group H and a dream knockout clash against defending champions Argentina.

The Blue Sharks finished the group stage perfectly, drawing three games in a row to finish second on three points, one ahead of two-time champions Uruguay and hosts in 2034, Saudi Arabia. Their reward is a Round of 32 clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina at Miami Stadium on July 3, the biggest game in the nation’s football history. Cape Verde were the more dangerous side throughout the contest and came closest to breaking the deadlock. Willy Semedo made a smart save at the near post before firing another wide, while Kevin Pina narrowly missed the top corner with a powerful long-range effort early in the second half.

Saudi Arabia’s best chance of salvation had fallen to goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, who pushed aside a shot from Laros Duarte after the Cape Verdean forward burst through the middle with a quarter of an hour left. Cape Verde were also the third African side to reach the last 32 without defeat in their maiden group stages, following Morocco (1986), Cameroon and Nigeria (1998 and 2014 respectively). Agencies

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