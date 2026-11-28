Christchurch, Nov 27: Debutant Gurnoor Brar made an immediate impact with the ball and India’s bowlers produced a strong middle-session comeback, but Tom Blundell’s unbeaten half-century helped New Zealand recover to 246/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second and final Test here at Hagley Oval on Friday.

After being asked to bowl first, India made early inroads through Brar before Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj struck in the second session to reduce the hosts to 110/4.

However, a fifth-wicket partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Blundell steadied the innings, and Glenn Phillips joined the latter to ensure New Zealand finished the day with momentum.

New Zealand had made a steady start after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field. Tom Latham and Devon Conway negotiated the early movement on offer, putting together 77 runs for the opening wicket.

Latham, who had endured a difficult outing in the first Test, looked assured and reached 42 not out at lunch, while Conway contributed 31.

Brar provided India with a breakthrough on the final ball before the interval, trapping Conway lbw to claim his maiden Test wicket. The New Zealand opener reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed the delivery was hitting the top of leg stump. The hosts went into lunch at 77/1 after 26 overs.

India took control after the break, picking up three wickets in a productive spell. Akash Deep first removed Latham for 59, ending the opener’s resistance after he had built a solid platform.

Kamboj then dismissed Henry Nicholls for 16 before Akash Deep struck again to send Rachin Ravindra back without scoring. New Zealand had slipped to 110/4, losing three wickets without adding to the total.

Blundell and Mitchell prevented further damage before tea, negotiating a testing period as India looked to press home their advantage. The pair added valuable runs to take New Zealand to 131/4 at Tea with Blundell unbeaten on eight and Mitchell on six.

The partnership gathered greater substance in the final session, with the two batters taking New Zealand past 180. Mitchell, who made 31 off 74 deliveries with four boundaries, looked set before Washington Sundar broke the stand. The off-spinner drew an inside edge from Mitchell’s attempted flick, and Dhruv Jurel held a sharp catch at leg slip to leave New Zealand at 184/5.

Blundell, playing his 50th Test, continued to bat with composure and brought up his half-century off 117 balls. He found an able partner in Phillips, who came in after Mitchell’s dismissal and gradually grew in confidence.

The pair added an unbeaten 62 runs for the sixth wicket, taking the hosts from 184/5 to 246/5 by the close.

Phillips was unbeaten on 36 off 64 balls, while Blundell remained not out on 53 from 117 deliveries. Their stand ensured India could not build on the three-wicket burst after lunch, despite the bowlers continuing to find movement and occasional assistance from the surface.

Akash Deep was India’s most successful bowler with 2-52, while Brar, Kamboj and Sundar each claimed a wicket. Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, conceding 37 runs in 19 overs.

New Zealand will resume on 246/5 on the second morning, with Blundell and Phillips at the crease.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 246/5 in 85 overs (Tom Latham 59, Tom Blundell 53 not out; Akash Deep 2-52, Gurnoor Brar 1-52) against India. IANS

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