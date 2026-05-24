‘Made it easier since I wasn’t playing’: Rachin Ravindra says IPL stint offered more than just T20 lessons

New Delhi: As New Zealand prepare for a landmark first-ever men’s Test against Ireland later this month, Rachin Ravindra believes a brief return home after leaving the IPL early has helped him mentally and physically reset ahead of a demanding red-ball tour.

New Zealand departed for Ireland on Saturday for the one-off four-day Test from May 27-30 before beginning a three-match Test series against England.

Ravindra left the Kolkata Knight Riders camp before the conclusion of IPL 2026 after finding limited opportunities in the playing XI. However, the left-hander said KKR were supportive of his decision to head back early and prepare for national duty.

“I mean KKR were very welcoming and understanding of the situation. Obviously, the way it was going, I wasn’t playing. The decision was spoken to the CEO and the coach about potentially coming home for a refresh and obviously not knowing I’d be home until... Well, I wouldn’t be home until late August because of what’s to come,” Ravindra was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“So, really awesome from them to be able to say, go home, refresh, do a bit of training and what you need before joining the boys in Ireland. Because there was always going to be a little bit of an overlap. It made it easier since I wasn’t playing. It’s a great little refresh. We spend so much time away from home and even four or five days at home, which I’ve had, is fantastic,” he added.

Despite spending most of the IPL season on the sidelines, Ravindra insisted he does not feel short of match preparation ahead of the UK tour.

“I haven’t played a game in a little while, and sort of obviously running the drinks in the IPL and getting opportunities to train and talk to guys has been great. But to be honest, I don’t really feel too out of match practice. I think it was a very, very hectic schedule beforehand,” he said.

The left-handed all-rounder used the short break at home to work on his red-ball preparation before linking up with the New Zealand squad.

“But yeah, I think part of the reason being able to come home for five days or so and do a little bit of training and prepare for what’s to come because we know Test cricket is super important, especially a series in Ireland and England. So I just wanted to give myself the best chance. I was down in Christchurch for a day and had a couple of training sessions down there. I had some nice grass facilities,” he added.

Ravindra also highlighted how his IPL experience provided valuable learning opportunities beyond the T20 format itself, particularly through conversations with experienced international cricketers and coaches.

“There’s benefits to playing cricket and training. There’s also massive benefits being in the IPL too. I mean, you get to talk to someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who’s a lovely man who’s played so much cricket overseas, scored a hundred at Lord’s and played so much cricket against England and Australia away,” the Kiwi batter stated. IANS

Also Read: Rachin Ravindra exits KKR mid-IPL to prepare for New Zealand’s Test tour of England