Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for Junior Cricket Committee

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited applications for five positions on its Junior Cricket Committee, which will be responsible for selecting and developing India's age-group teams up to the Under-22 level. The committee members will oversee the selection of junior teams for coaching camps as well as India's domestic and international fixtures, both at home and overseas, across formats.

According to a media release from the BCCI, the committee will also play a key role in identifying young talent and building a strong bench strength for India's junior teams. Among the key responsibilities of the committee members will be selecting the best possible age-group squads in a fair and transparent manner, scouting and assessing players during domestic and international matches, and contributing to the development of teams for camps, tours and tournaments.

The committee will also be responsible for vetting and selecting coaches and support staff, including physiotherapists, trainers, therapists, analysts and medical personnel, for the respective junior teams. (ANI)

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Suffers Right Shoulder Injury