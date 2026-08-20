BCCI Shifts Duleep Trophy Title Clash from Bengaluru to Chennai for Spectator Access

New Delhi: The Duleep Trophy final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to10 so as to allow fans to watch the inter-zonal red-ball contest in the stadium. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS that the remaining matches of the competition are set to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds in Bengaluru.

The final was initially set to take place at the BCCI CoE Ground in Bengaluru, but since spectator entry was restricted at the venue, the BCCI decided to relocate the title match to Chennai.

"I will not say we are shifting the final venue. But we are hosting the final match of the Duleep Trophy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Other matches will be in the BCCI CoE Grounds in Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, there is no crowd, which is due to some government restrictions - that we cannot allow crowds in that complex. So, the final match of the Duleep Trophy will be in Chennai," Saikia told IANS.

The BCCI secretary also stated that the whole tournament will be available to viewers via both digital streaming and on linear television, with the Chennai venue offering the possibility of spectators attending the final in person.

"All the matches will be telecast live on the digital channel as well as on linear TV. So, those who want to go and watch live, they can come to the stadium in Chennai and watch the final match live," Saikia said. IANS

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