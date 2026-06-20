Board of Control for Cricket in India updates India A women’s squads for England tour

Mumbai: Following the call-up of leg-spinner Prema Rawat to the senior national team for the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the BCCI Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced crucial additions to the India A squads for the upcoming bilateral series against England A. All-rounder Niki Prasad has been drafted into the India A T20 squad, while off-spinner Minnu Mani has been added to the One-Day setup.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has made the following additions to the India A squads for the upcoming series against England A: Niki Prasad has been added to the India A T20 squad. Minnu Mani has been added to the India A One-Day squad,” the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

Initially, Niki was only named in the One-Day squad, while Mani was part of the T20 setup, and Prema was included in both white-ball squads. But, after Shreyanka Patil was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury sustained during the match against the Netherlands on June 17 and Prema’s elevation to the main squad as Shreyanka’s replacement, the selectors moved quickly to fill the vacancies in the India A squads. IANS

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