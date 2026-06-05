Bobby Tambling, Chelsea’s iconic striker and long-time record scorer, passes away at 84

London: West London club Chelsea’s former record goal scorer and legendary football player Bobby Tambling has passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday. Chelsea mourned the death of its star player and described Tambling as “one of our most legendary players” and said, “his name is written very large in our history.”

Tambling was one of the great goal scorers, the holder of the record for the most Chelsea goals for 45 years until his 202 were overtaken by Frank Lampard in 2013.

He was also part of a fashionable and exciting Chelsea team, a significant proportion of it homegrown, and he was a cup winner, helping the Blues to our first knockout trophy triumph, the League Cup in 1965. IANS

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