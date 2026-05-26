Sunderland stun Chelsea to seal historic Europa League return in first season back in Premier League

LONDON: Sunderland became only the fifth side in Premier League history to qualify for Europe in its first season following promotion after beating Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League.

A 25th-minute volley from Trai Hume and a second-half own goal from Malo Gusto lifted Sunderland into seventh place in the table. Cole Palmer pulled one back for a Chelsea side that had Wesley Fofana sent off.

Sunderland will join Bournemouth, which drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, in the Europa League next season with Chelsea missing out on Europe entirely.

The Conference League spot went to Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth despite a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

United, whose talisman Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and supplied a record-breaking 21st assist of the season, had Champions League qualification wrapped up, as did champion Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa. Liverpool picked up the point it needed to make mathematically certain with a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

Crystal Palace can also qualify for next season’s Europa League if it beats Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in Leipzig on Wednesday.

Sunderland last played in Europe in the 1973-74 Cup Winners’ Cup, but after a superb return season in the top flight under coach Regis Le Bris, it ?has a lot to look forward to next season.

Bournemouth, which played in the third tier of English football 13 years ago, will play in Europe for the first time in its history after Marcus Tavernier’s second-half equaliser earned a point at Forest in coach Andoni Iraola’s final game in charge.

Before kickoff, there was an outside chance of Champions League football for Bournemouth if other results opened up a sixth qualification position for English clubs, but that evaporated with Aston Villa’s 2-1 win at Manchester City. Agencies

Also Read: Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso as Head Coach on Four-Year Deal