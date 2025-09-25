Bopanna-Yuzuki pair through to Japan Open quarterfinals

Tokyo: Indo-Japanese duo of Rohan Bopanna and Takeru Yuzuki progressed to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open, ATP 500 event in Tokyo, on Wednesday. Wildcards Bopanna and Yuzuki took down the Norwegian-Australian pair of Casper Ruud and Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-4. They will be up against the third-seeded Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the quarterfinals. Agencies

