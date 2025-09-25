Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks world record for most sixes in Youth ODIs

Brisbane: Indian teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered the record for the most career sixes in Youth ODI cricket during his 70-run knock off 68 balls in the second India U-19 vs Australia U-19 50-over match at the Ian Healy Oval on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi’s innings was studded with five fours and six sixes. His fourth maximum of the day took him past former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand’s tally of 38 from 21 matches.

Notably, the 14-year-old took just 10 innings to set a new record and extended his tally to 41 sixes. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has the third-most maximums in Youth ODIs, with 30 sixes in 27 matches.

Suryavanshi reached his half-century off 54 balls and looked in scintillating form before falling to Australian captain Yash Deshmukh. This was his second impressive innings of the series after his quickfire 38 off 22 balls in India’s seven-wicket win in the first ODI. IANS

