Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Fights Back Against Australia On Day Two

PERTH: On Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Perth, India stamped their authority over the game with their second innings having a commanding 172/0 when stumps were called.
There were impressive strokes from the two openers- Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting India in a very commanding position with a 218-run lead in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
KL Rahul laid solid groundwork for India with a responsible fifty, playing brilliantly for India with his characteristic elegance and patience at the crease.
His partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had come out for 8 balls in the first innings, came back in style to reach his first Test fifty on Australian soil. The 22-year-old showed a great deal of character and fight. He handled the Australian attack well.
Together, they put up a stand worth over 100 runs, which had the opposition on their heels throughout the day. Their weakening counterattack extinguished any scintilla of hope of carrying the momentum into day 3.
The Australian bowlers toiled hard for little reward as the pitch flattened out under sunny skies. The dimension of total dominance from India has put immense pressure on the home side, which needs early breakthroughs on Day 3 to stay relevant in the game.
ALSO READ: IPL 2025 will start from March 14 and its final will be on May 25
ALSO WATCH: