Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Fights Back Against Australia On Day Two

PERTH: On Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Perth, India stamped their authority over the game with their second innings having a commanding 172/0 when stumps were called.

There were impressive strokes from the two openers- Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting India in a very commanding position with a 218-run lead in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

KL Rahul laid solid groundwork for India with a responsible fifty, playing brilliantly for India with his characteristic elegance and patience at the crease.

His partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had come out for 8 balls in the first innings, came back in style to reach his first Test fifty on Australian soil. The 22-year-old showed a great deal of character and fight. He handled the Australian attack well.