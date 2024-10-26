Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs in calendar year

Pune: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a single calendar year during the Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday. The 22-year-old batter surpassed the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who reached the 1000-run mark at age 23 in 1979. Currently, Jaiswal is second in the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, behind England’s Joe Root, who has amassed 1305 runs in 14 matches. Jaiswal’s form this year has seen him accumulate 1007 runs in just 10 matches, averaging 59.23 with two centuries and six half-centuries.

With three more Tests remaining in 2024, he has a chance to surpass some of the biggest records held by Indian legends.

Most notably, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test runs by an Indian in a calendar year, with 1562 runs scored across 14 matches in 2010. Virender Sehwag’s 1462 runs in 2008 remain the highest by an Indian opener in a single year. IANS

Scoreboard

New Zealand: 1st innings- 259

India: 1st innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Santner b Phillips 30

*Rohit Sharma b Southee 0

Shubman Gill lbw b Santner 30

Virat Kohli b Santner 1

Rishabh Pant b Phillips 18

Sarfaraz Khan c ORourke b Santner11

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Santner 38

R Ashwin lbw b Santner 4

Washington Sundar not out 18

Akash Deep b Santner 6

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Santner 0

Total: 156-10 (45.3)

FOW:*Rohit (1-1, 3), Gill (50-2, 21.3), Kohli (56-3, 23.4), Jaiswal (70-4, 26.4), Pant (83-5, 30.2), Khan (95-6, 34), Ashwin (103-7, 35.5), Jadeja (136-8, 43.1), Akash Deep (142-9, 44), Bumrah (156-10, 45.3)

Bowling:

Tim Southee 6 1 18 1

William ORourke 3 2 5 0

Ajaz Patel 11 1 54 0

Mitchell Santner 19.3 1 53 7

Glenn Phillips 6 0 26 2

New Zealand: 2nd innings

*Tom Latham lbw b Sundar 86

Devon Conway lbw b Sundar 17

Will Young lbw b Ashwin 23

Rachin Ravindra b Sundar 9

Daryl Mitchell c Jaiswal b Sundar 18

Tom Blundell not out 30

Glenn Phillips not out 9

Extras: 6; Total: 198-5 (53)

FOW: Conway (36-1, 9.2), Young (78-2, 18.3), Ravindra (89-3, 21.5), Mitchell (123-4, 29.2), Latham (183-5, 44.4)

Bowling:

R Ashwin 17 1 64 1

W. Sundar 19 0 56 4

Ravindra Jadeja 11 1 51 0

Jasprit Bumrah 6 1 25 0

