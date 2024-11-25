Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Thrashes Australia By 295 Runs In Historic Win

PERTH: Team India has won the first test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating Australia in a convincing 295 runs-victory.

By beating Australia, the 'Men in Blue' became the first team to complete this uphill task at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

India decided to bat first after winning the toss. The top score of 41 was registered by debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy as they were knocked out for 150 in the first innings.

In response, captain Jasprit Bumrah led the way with his fifer as the Aussies were bowled out for a meagre 104 in their opening innings.