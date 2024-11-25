Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India Thrashes Australia By 295 Runs In Historic Win

PERTH: Team India has won the first test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating Australia in a convincing 295 runs-victory.
By beating Australia, the 'Men in Blue' became the first team to complete this uphill task at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
India decided to bat first after winning the toss. The top score of 41 was registered by debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy as they were knocked out for 150 in the first innings.
In response, captain Jasprit Bumrah led the way with his fifer as the Aussies were bowled out for a meagre 104 in their opening innings.
A century partnership between K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal was the result of India's determined batting effort in the second innings. After Jaiswal scored 161, Virat Kohli's 81st century came right after. With a 533-point lead, India declared at 487-6.
Australia finished Day 3 at 12/3, having gotten off to a poor start and needing 534 to win at their own backyard.
On the fourth day, India gradually marched towards victory, with every bowler picking up wickets at crucial junctures. Eventually, Australia was bowled out for 238. India has a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
When the September Test schedule began, India was just four victories away from guaranteeing their third consecutive trip to the WTC final. With a 2-0 series victory at home against Bangladesh, they moved one step closer to qualifying.
But in late October, New Zealand shocked India, giving them not only their first home loss in 12 years but also a historic 3-0 thumping. This was a harsh reality check to their long-standing home dominance. The devastating defeat dented India's hopes of reaching the Lord's final, putting all their hopes on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
