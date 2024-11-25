Virat Kohli doesn't have anything to prove, his contribution is unparalleled: Kapil Dev

NEW DELHI: The legendary Kapil Dev says Virat Kohli doesn't have anything to prove; his contribution to the game is unparalleled. He made the declaration after India’s batting star registered his 30th Test hundred in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

“People who have to criticize will criticize. If a big player takes a lot of time to bounce back, (the) media's job is (to do) that,” said Kapil at the Vishwa Samudra Golden Eagle Golf Championship.

“One has to see his ability and talent. He's a big, big player. He doesn't have to prove anybody, prove me or prove (it to the) media.”

“What he's done for cricket is amazing. We should all say, well done (to him). (Even) if he doesn't get too many runs, it's okay. But what he's given to cricket is unparalleled,” Kapil added.

He said he was happy to see the mix of young and senior Indian batters making their mark. “I don't like to compare. I just want to see our youngsters coming out and playing well. The new records are (always) going to be made. (But) it's important (for) the youngsters to come out and take the responsibility, represent the country and perform better. Don't compare any player with anybody. It's unfair; (they play in) different conditions, different eras. Today's youth are far more intelligent. They are much more ruthless and they have much more confidence,” he said, referring to Jaiswal. Agencies

