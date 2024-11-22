Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to join Indian team in Australia

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to reunite with his team in Australia, joining the squad in Perth on November 24, the third day of the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Rohit’s departure was delayed due to personal reasons, as he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on November 15.

While the Indian team departed for Australia in three batches between November 9 and 11, Rohit opted to stay back in India to be with his family. IANS

Also Read: Santosh Trophy: Odisha grab big win against Madhya Pradesh

Also Watch: