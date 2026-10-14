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Borussia Dortmund extend coach Niko Kovac’s contract till 2029

Borussia Dortmund extend head coach Niko Kovac’s contract until June 2029 after last season’s Bundesliga runners-up finish, with his two assistants also renewing.
head coach Niko Kovac
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Dortmund: German club Borussia Dortmund has extended head coach Niko Kovac’s contract until June 30, 2029, after the Croatian guided the club to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

After signing the new contract, Kovac said the club had laid important foundations for the future and stressed the need to keep improving as it looks to achieve its goals. His two assistant coaches, Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic, have also extended their contracts with the eight-time German champions. IANS

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Borussia Dortmund
head coach Niko Kovac
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