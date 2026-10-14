Formula 1 to Make Historic Return to Africa with Rwanda Deal

New Delhi: Formula 1 returns to Africa for the first time since 1993, as Rwanda has signed a 10-year deal to host the races from early 2030s, F1 announced on Tuesday.

This marks a special milestone to bring the sport back to the continent, as F1’s long-standing ambition to race in Africa will be fulfilled. Once a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, is completed, the series will start racing there. It is expected to be completed early next decade. IANS

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