Borussia Dortmund secure Brazilian teenager Prates on long-term deal

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Brazilian left-back Kaua Prates from Brazilian top-flight side Cruzeiro, with the 17-year-old set to join the Bundesliga club ahead of the 2026-27 season. Dortmund confirmed that Prates has signed a long-term contract running until 2031 after successfully undergoing a medical this week. The defender will remain under contract with Cruzeiro until the summer of 2026 before linking up with his new club in Germany.

Prates, who stands 1.84 meters tall, moved to Cruzeiro’s youth academy in 2019 and made his professional debut in May 2025 at the age of 16. He has since featured in 17 matches for Cruzeiro’s first team.

On the international stage, the junior international helped Brazil’s U17 side lift the South American U17 Championship last year.

“With Kaua, we have been able to secure an extremely exciting player for us. He is still very young and is among the most talented players in South America. We are convinced that with his abilities, his ambition and his development potential, he fits Borussia Dortmund very well,” said sporting managing director Lars Ricken.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl also expressed his satisfaction at completing the deal. “We are delighted to have signed Kaua. He is a highly talented player with a very versatile profile and is capable of playing in several defensive positions within various systems. His tackling ability, robustness, and mentality will undoubtedly enrich our team next season,” Kehl said. IANS

