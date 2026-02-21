Brazil and Egypt Set for Pre-World Cup Friendly in Cleveland

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil to play Egypt in a friendly, a week before FIFA World Cup 2026 begins, in June as both teams finalise their preparations for the mega event, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The match will be played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on June 6, five days before the start of football’s showpiece tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil will play its last home pre-World Cup warmup a week earlier with a friendly against Panama at the Maracana Stadium on May 31.

Five-time world champion Brazil will begin its Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 before facing Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24.

To conclude the preparation phase, the Brazilian national team will face the oldest African team and one of the most successful on the continent. IANS

