Botafogo announces Davide Ancelotti exit

RIO DE JANEIRO: Davide Ancelotti, the son of Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti, has ended his spell in charge of Botafogo, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Wednesday. The 36-year-old oversaw 15 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats after replacing Renato Paiva in July. Botafogo said the decision was made after a series of meetings at the club's Rio de Janeiro headquarters on Wednesday.

"The club thanks Ancelotti for his professionalism and commitment during the period in which he was part of the black-and-white family," read a statement on Botafogo's official website. Fitness coach Luca Guerra and assistants Luis Tevenet and Andrew Mangan are also leaving, Botafogo said, adding that new coaching staff would be announced "shortly". After winning the 2024 Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles, Botafogo endured an inconsistent 2025 campaign. The Rio de Janeiro side finished sixth in the league, 16 points behind champion Flamengo, and was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores in the round of 16. IANS

Also Read: Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOS Eagles soar at World Tennis League