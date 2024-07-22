Botafogo beat Internacional to stay top of Brazil’s Serie A championship

Rio de Janeiro: Luiz Henrique struck a first-half winner as Botafogo maintained their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A championship with a 1-0 home victory over Internacional.

Henrique put his side ahead just before halftime when he met Cuiabano’s cross from the left wing with a superb first-time effort that beat goalkeeper Sergio Rochet at his near post, reports Xinhua. The result at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic stadium leaves Botafogo with 39 points from 18 games, ahead of second-placed Palmeiras. Internacional are 13th in the 20-team standings with 19 points. (IANS)

