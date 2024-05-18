Botafogo reach Copa Libertadores last 16

Rio de Janeiro: Substitute Jeffinho scored late as Brazil’s Botafogo advanced to the Copa Libertadores knockout stage with a 1-0 away victory over Peruvian side Universitario.

Jeffinho, who replaced Luiz Henrique in the 65th minute, ran onto Savarino’s slick one-touch pass before dribbling into the box and casually chipping a shot over goalkeeper Sebastian Britos.

The result at Estadio Monumental in Lima leaves Botafogo second in Group D with nine points, behind Colombia’s Junior Barranquilla on goal difference. Universitario are third with five points and can no longer reach the next round. IANS

